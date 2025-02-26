Registration for Training Opportunity in Electric Vehicle (EV) Maintenance and Repairs.

The Guyana Energy Agency will be implementing its fourth practical and classroom-based training course in electric vehicle (EV) maintenance and repairs to build local technical capabilities in support of the growing EV market.

This Training Opportunity in Electric Vehicle (EV) Maintenance and Repairs in Guyana, is supported by the European Union under its flagship initiative, Euroclima, to promote sustainable development and climate action in Latin America and the Caribbean. Co-funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), this intervention is part of the EU’s Global Gateway strategy, which prioritizes investments in renewable energy and electric mobility in Guyana. The Deutsche Gesellschaft für internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH, is one of the Euroclima implementing agencies assigned to support this activity in Guyana.

Upon successful completion of the course and final assessments, participants will be issued with an internationally recognized certificate in electric vehicle maintenance and repair. The course will cover technological aspects of all major makes and models of hybrid and electric vehicles. Materials to be covered in the training workshops will cover at minimum the main technological components, and systems that comprise modern electric and hybrid vehicles both from a theoretical and practical perspective. Emphasis will be placed on best practices for the maintenance and repair of EVs to ensure safe and efficient operation.

Training will last for 5 full days from 9am to 4:30pm each day.

Interested practicing Auto Electricians and Mechanical Technicians are asked to register by submitting an updated CV, two character references, any relevant technical certificates and one (1) form of national identification. The training will be provided to the participants free of cost.

Submissions shall be addressed to:

The Chief Executive Officer, Guyana Energy Agency (GEA), 295 Quamina Street, South Cummingsburg, Georgetown and submitted no later than 9:00 hours on Friday March 14, 2025 via hard copy or email to gea@gea.gov.gy.

Registration for Training Opportunity in Electric Vehicle (EV) Maintenance and Repairs.

Limited spaces are available. Submissions received first will be given priority.

Dr. Mahender Sharma

Chief Executive Officer

