Reimbursement of CXC exam fees begins today

The government is starting to reimburse parents for CXC exam fees paid for the May/June 2025 sitting, keeping a promise made by President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali earlier this year.

On April 9, 2025, President Ali announced that the state would cover the full cost of up to eight CXC subjects, including both the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE). The president said the initiative applies to students in both public and private schools.

But what about parents who had paid before the announcement?

Three months after the initial announcement, the president expanded the initiative to include parents who had already paid their children’s CSEC exam fees for the May/June 2025 session. The process of reimbursement officially kicked-off today in Regions Three, Four, Five, and Ten.

Across the country, grateful parents are expressing their appreciation for the relief this initiative provides.

Below is a schedule:

Date for distribution of reimbursement Region July 15 3, 4, 5, 10 July 16 1, 6, 7, 8, 9, July 17 2 July 19 District 11 (Georgetown)

A parent from the Canadian School of Arts

A mother from the Canadian School of Sciences in Diamond, Region Four, expressed relief upon receiving her reimbursement cheque.

“When my daughter had to write her CSEC, and I was told how much she had to pay, I agreed to pay it, but couldn’t afford the tuition for the private school. When I heard the government was giving it back, I said Wow… Here, today, I received $35,900. It was as though I didn’t pay anything. I was excited. Thank you to our government.”

Another parent from Golden Grove Secondary on the East Coast of Demerara was filled with emotion upon receiving her refund.

Parent of Golden Grove Secondary

“Thank you very much to all who made this possible. It will definitely help me as a single parent. I’m so happy that this is happening.”

In Region Three, the Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) President of the Essequibo Islands Secondary School said, “I’m thankful to our government for this refund. It’s the first time a child of mine is writing CSEC, and the refund was necessary.”

The cost of sitting CSEC exams can range from $9,400 for one subject to as much as $46,500 for eight subjects. These fees are often a significant burden on working-class families. By covering this cost, the government is delivering real, tangible support to thousands of households.

Number of Subjects CSEC Fee 1 $9, 400 2 $9 400 3 $14 700 4 $20 000 5 $25 300 6 $30 600 7 $35 900 8 $41 200 9 $46 500 10 $88 900 11 $51 800 12 $62,400 13 $67,700 14 $73 000 15 $88 900 16 $88, 900

This bold policy move represents a $700 million investment in education and the future of Guyana’s youth.

President Ali has repeatedly emphasised his administration’s commitment to education and equity, stating that this initiative is a clear example of that commitment in action.