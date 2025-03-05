Relatives of a deceased person can uplift $100,000 cash grant cheque – AG Nandlall

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC, has stated that relatives of anyone who died after registering for the $100,00 cash grant can uplift the cheque provided they present the necessary documents.

The government amended the Deceased Persons Estate Administration Act in November of last year, allowing families to better access monies left by a deceased person.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC

According to the AG, the spouse or children of a dead person are authorised to collect the grants under this law.

He made the revelation in light of numerous inquiries surrounding the cash grants for persons who died before collecting their monies.

“What you have to do is to show the evidence of the death of the deceased…And the person who is seeking to obtain the money must be either the surviving spouse of the deceased or a child of the deceased,” he explained during his weekly ‘Issues in the News’ programme on Tuesday.

The spouse or the child must establish the relationship by providing a birth, marriage or death certificate before collecting the cheque.

“If you were in a common law union with the deceased, then in our law we recognise common law marriages. Bring forth anyone who can support your contention that you are in a common law union with the deceased, but the deceased must be single,” Minister Nandlall added.

He also addressed the misinformation surrounding the validity of the cheque making it clear that they are valid for six months.

A beneficiary collects his cash grant in Region One

“It is valid as long as the Government of Guyana says it is valid, meaning beyond the six months and further if the government says that it is valid beyond,” AG Nandlall clarified.

He reported that more than 500,000 cheques have been distributed to Guyanese 18 years and older and the initiative has achieved resounding successes.

He blazed the opposition for its continued attempts to overshadow the benefits of the cash grant, stating that for every challenge, 200 transactions were conducted smoothly.

The $100,000 cash grant initiative is among a plethora of initiatives implemented by the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) administration since 2020, designed to uplift the livelihoods of Guyanese.

Approximately $60 billion will be placed into the pockets of Guyanese 18-years and older, reflecting the government’s dedication to enhancing their lives.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

