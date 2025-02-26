Religious harmony must remain a unifying force, rather than a cause for division – President Ali

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali joined scores of devotees at the Cove and John Ashram for Maha Shivaratri, a sacred Hindu festival observed globally.

In his feature address, the head of state emphasised the importance of appreciating God’s blessings and using each day to express gratitude, spread love, and contribute positively to humanity.

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali

“Have we spent any time today to acknowledge this blessing? To acknowledge this fact that we are given not only one more year of opportunity to live but one more year of an opportunity to correct missteps and to do more for humanity,” he expressed in his address to mark the religious festivity.

Highlighting the prevalence of hypocrisy, President Ali noted that many advocate for democracy yet act contrary to its principles. He underscored that Maha Shivaratri serves as a reminder of the self-destructive nature of dishonesty.

According to the president, those who refuse to acknowledge their actions will eventually be held accountable by a higher consciousness.

Scene from the Maha Shivaratri celebration at the Cove and John Ashram

Guyana’s diverse religious fabric, he asserted, is a divine test that challenges its people to use their differences as a source of strength and set an example on the global stage.

Against this backdrop, he urged the Guyanese public to uphold religious harmony and foster mutual respect and understanding of each other’s traditions.

“Our nation’s rich cultural and religious fabric is a source of strength. By upholding mutual respect and understanding, we ensure that our diversity remains a unifying force rather than a cause for division,” President Ali emphasised.

Scene from the Maha Shivaratri celebration at the Cove and John Ashram

Also attending the event was the Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall who said Guyanese must remain vigilant against those who seek to sow division among the population.

Maha Shivaratri is a Hindu festival celebrated every year in honour of the deity Shiva, between February and March. According to the Hindu calendar, the festival is observed on the 14th day of the first half of the lunar month of Phalguna.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

