Relocated Cane View squatters begin building homes in developed housing schemes

Some 16 families who were squatting at Cane View (Mocha/Herstelling) for decades, will soon complete their new homes in developed schemes on the East Bank of Demerara.

The families were relocated to Farm and Herstelling Housing Schemes, by the Ministry of Housing and Water to pave the way for the construction of the Eccles to Diamond four-lane road.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, M.P engaging one of the residents

On Tuesday, Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, M.P, visited Plantation Herstelling to see how families were progressing with the construction.

During the visit, he engaged some of the new homeowners who expressed satisfaction with the relocation process and their new homes.

Already 25 families have signed agreements with the Ministry of Housing and Water’s Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA) for the relocation.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, M.P visiting one of the homes under construction.

As of March 22, 2022, some 16 families have started works on their new structures while four families have indicated that within another two weeks, they will be able to relocate completely to their new dwelling place.

Last year, the CH&PA engaged 35 families from Cane View on the relocation to prepare for the four-lane road.

One of the homes under construction.

Homeowners who were within the path of the road were then consulted and agreements were signed. Their existing properties were valued at the current market price by the valuation office and those who have agreed have since been compensated and commenced construction.

The residents have been resettled in a more cohesive, sustainable and safe community, equipped with access to basic amenities including electricity and water.