Relocation drive surges as Cummings Park families step onto new lands

The relocation of families from the Cummings Park informal settlement gathered serious momentum as residents were taken to identify and view the house lots earmarked for their resettlement, marking one of the most tangible steps in the ongoing exercise.

There was a noticeable sense of movement as surveyors and officers from the Community Development Department, together with representatives from the Central Housing and Planning Authority, guided allottees through the newly demarcated lands, pointing out boundaries and confirming allocations.

A representative from the Central Housing and Planning Authority guided allottees

For many families, it was the first time standing on property they were told would soon be theirs.

The Cummings Park settlement, situated behind Ogle Airport and Sophia, had been under active review in recent weeks.

Questions were raised during the exercise about the distance to the new location, but officials moved quickly to provide clarity.

Nonetheless, the staff pointed out that the relocation area was positioned between the four-lane highway from Craig and the Aubrey Barker Road extension, placing it along two major transportation corridors.

Officials from both the Community Development Department and the Central Housing and Planning Authority stressed that the location would offer improved access and long-term benefits, particularly as infrastructure development continued along those corridors.

An allottee showing off his new houselot

They noted that the new housing area sits within a zone projected for steady growth, providing families with a secure foundation in a developing community.

During the latest exercise, twenty-two allottees viewed their assigned lots, building on the twenty-five who had already seen their lands.

Authorities indicated that the remaining thirty-five allottees were expected to complete their viewings before the end of the month as the relocation timetable advanced.

Allottee at the Cummings Park settlement

The latest movement followed a joint visit conducted on Monday, November 3, 2025, by officers of the Community Development Department, the Enforcement Department, and the Central Housing and Planning Authority at the Cummings Park settlement.

That visit focused on identifying households and tracking the progress of the relocation initiative.

With families now actively identifying lands and officials maintaining a strong on-the-ground presence, the relocation drive appeared to be entering a decisive stretch, with further developments anticipated in the days ahead.