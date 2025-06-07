Remarks By The Honourable Prime Minister Brigadier Mark Phillips On The Occasion Of Eid-Ul-Adha 2025

Assalamu Alaikum (peace be upon you) and Eid Mubarak to everyone in Guyana!

On this blessed occasion of Eid al-Adha, we come together to celebrate the spirit of sacrifice, compassion, and faith that this day represents. This festival reminds us of Prophet Ibrahim’s devotion and the lessons of love, humility, and generosity. We are shown a powerful example of how faith and trust in the Almighty can guide us through any challenge by the Prophet’s willingness to make the ultimate sacrifice in obedience to Allah.

Today, our Muslim brothers and Sisters honour those lessons of sacrifice and share them through prayers, acts of kindness, and joyful gatherings. May we remember that Eid in our modern times is especially about extending the lessons from the original story and reaching out to those in need, sharing our blessings, and strengthening our bonds with those around us.

As we observe this important occasion, I urge everyone to reflect on and embrace the true meaning of Eid ul Adha: compassion and the spirit of giving. In our own ways, let us reach out to our neighbours, extend a helping hand to those who need it most, and stand together in love and respect for one another. May this Eid bring peace, prosperity, and happiness to all homes in Guyana, especially to the Islamic community. May it also fill our hearts with gratitude and remind us of the values that connect us as one people.