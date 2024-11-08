Report on shortfalls in sugar production to be prepared

-Dr Jagdeo informs media

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has asked the Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha to provide a comprehensive report on the sugar industry, after the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuco) failed to meet its production target for 2024.

In the report, Minister Mustapha will give a credible explanation as to why the industry is underperforming.

Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, the General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP)

This is according to the General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, when questioned by members of the media.

“I was with the President a few days ago and he directed the Minister of Agriculture to meet with all the parties, the union, the management and a number of other people who have an interest or knowledge of sugar, to get a report,” he told reporters at his press conference at Freedom House in Georgetown on Thursday.

Last month, the Guyana Agricultural Workers Union (GAWU) expressed concern about GuySuCo only meeting 39 per cent of its production target for the year.

Touching briefly on the issue, Dr Jagdeo relayed that management had indicated an expended cultivation, which will produce between 60,000 to 70,000 tonnes in 2024.

He, however clarified, “I don’t want to be premature before that report comes back to the President.”

Meanwhile, Dr Jagdeo in response to criticisms by the opposition, highlighted the government’s efforts to revitalise the industry, including expanding and enhancing cultivation practices to increase yield.

Another initiative undertaken by the administration includes importing new cane varieties with higher productivity potential from Brazil and Cuba. In addition, some aspects of sugar production are being mechanized, allowing for an efficient industry.

“We have had cases where from India, the technical specialists…said you can get double the output for a hectare if you just change a variety and work is ongoing on that,” he further explained.

Although these efforts are being undertaken, these are without challenges, including age infrastructure and management issues between employees.

Since 2020, the government has made significant strides in revitalizing and improving the sugar industry, which collapsed under the coalition government. Several sugar estates have been reopened, serving as an employment hub for thousands of workers.

