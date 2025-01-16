Report recommends blacklisting of contractor involved in Aubrey Barker Road incident

A report has been submitted to the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB), with a recommendation to blacklist one contractor involved in the construction of the Aubrey Barker Road project.

This report stemmed from an investigation conducted jointly by the Ministry of Public Works, and the Guyana Power Light (GPL) into an incident where several concrete poles collapsed due to ongoing drainage roadworks, leaving residents and businesses in complete darkness.

Immediately after the incident, General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), Bharrat Jagdeo informed journalists that based on preliminary findings, the poles were not installed according to the contractual specifications.

During a press conference on Thursday (January 16, 2025) at Freedom House, Robb Street, Georgetown, Jagdeo informed journalists that the report has been completed and has recommended the contractor responsible, to be blacklisted.

“The investigation is continuing, so there will be further disciplinary action taken against other individuals,” the general secretary added.

As part of its commitment to transparency and accountability in the procurement system, the government has made it clear that defaulting contractors or engineers will not be tolerated within state agencies.

Jagdeo reiterated this position, encouraging individuals and companies to report any instances of misconduct, assuring confidentiality and thorough investigations.

“We’ve made it clear to people … that if any engineer, any procurement officer of the state, in any agency, were to solicit a bribe from you, or to say they can give you a contract if you give them any money, or to accept shoddy work if you pay them, then just let us know. You can send in, even anonymously, the letter to us, and trust me, it will be investigated,” he reassured.

Journalists were also informed that the government is investigating two cases involving procurement officers for alleged corruption, underscoring its no-stance approach to this issue.

Previously, he expressed frustrations with engineers and their disruptive construction practices, that are inconveniencing communities in a major way. The GS had said that state-employed engineers are now receiving competitive salaries, removing any excuse for poor performance.

