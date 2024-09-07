Residents of Matthews Ridge to build new $800M airstrip

Residents of Matthews Ridge in Region One have been tasked with constructing an airstrip in their community, as part of the government’s strategy to ensure communities benefit directly from infrastructural projects.

The announcement was made by Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill during an outreach in the Barima-Waini Region last Saturday.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill engages residents of Matthews Ridge, Region One, on the development of the airstrip

He said the initiative, estimated at approximately $800 million, reflects the administration’s commitment to fostering economic growth within hinterland communities.

“The president and the cabinet felt that since it is a major project whatever we do must bring significant and direct benefits to the people of the community, rather than giving it to a contractor who may bring his workers from wherever and the money does not circulate in your community,” the minister emphasised.

The upgraded airstrip will replace the deteriorating DBSD (double bituminous surface treatment) surface with a climate-resilient structure, featuring a six-inch-thick concrete pavement.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill engages residents of Matthews Ridge, Region One

When completed, the airstrip will measure 4,000 feet in length and 80 feet in width, making it suitable for larger aircraft such as the Beechcraft, which can carry additional passengers.

Minister Edghill highlighted that the airstrip’s ability to accommodate larger planes will lead to the reduction of airfares.

“The bigger the plane, the more people it can carry, which could help manage the fares and also bring in more cargo,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the minister pointed out similar community-driven projects in several villages, including a kilometre-long concrete road in Whitewater in Region One, and an upcoming 1.2-kilometre road in Waramuri.

Residents of Matthews Ridge, Region One

Both projects are being executed by the residents ensuring the economic benefits remain within the communities.

“These infrastructural projects must also bring economic development to the people in the area, and that is the policy direction we are going,” Minister Edghill emphasised.

The minister further reaffirmed the government’s commitment to empowering and improving the lives of citizens and communities through direct involvement in developmental initiatives.

