Residents of Victoria to benefit from major road rehabilitation projects

—18 internal roads are currently being upgraded

Residents of Victoria can expect to see tangible improvements in their road infrastructure, which will contribute to enhanced connectivity and quality of life in the community.

This was disclosed by Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill on Saturday, as he inspected works being carried out on the 18 road lots across the community.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill accompanied by Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony inspecting road works in Victoria, East Coast Demerara

He noted that assiduous efforts are being made to promptly execute these works to enhance accessibility and ease traffic flow within the area.

In addition to these improvements, Minister Edghill announced the rehabilitation of both the Eastern and Western sidelines.

The planned enhancements will involve a phased procurement approach to allow for broader community involvement and efficient execution.

“We are getting ready to complete the procurement phase with that because what we are seeking to do is build the road in lots so that we can get more people involved and at the same time the work will be done assiduously,” he pointed out.

The Eastern sideline project, which spans 2.36 kilometres from the railway embankment to the gate, is estimated to cost around $174 million while the Western sideline, extending 2.9 kilometres from the public road, has an estimated cost of $227 million.

New designs for these projects incorporate geo-cells, which enhance the stability and longevity of the road foundations.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill and engineering team engaging residents of Victoria, East Coast Demerara

The rehabilitation plans also include replacing timber bridges with more durable alternatives, addressing a common issue of rapid deterioration associated with wooden structures.

Moreover, Minister Edghill highlighted the government’s commitment to improving infrastructure across all villages.

“The PPP/C government plan is that all of the villages, all without exception will see significant road improvement,” the minister emphasised.

He further noted that the initial focus of the government was the rehabilitation of main thoroughfares, including access routes to schools, places of worship, police stations, and community centres.

However, the government is now focused on addressing existing gaps and it is

part of a broader initiative to upgrade and modernise road networks throughout the country.

The minister noted that a comprehensive map detailing completed, awarded, and upcoming projects is being used to track progress and plan future developments.

He further added that the government is prioritising the employment of local human resources to be a part of the infrastructural development efforts.

