Response to the Misinformation Published by MP Annette Ferguson on  the Government Office Complex

I write in my capacity as Minister of Public Works to categorically reject the baseless, misleading, and politically motivated assertions made by MP Annette Ferguson in her letter published on June 18, 2025, regarding the Government Office Complex at Haags Bosch.

Let me be clear: the claims made by Ms. Ferguson are not only factually incorrect but also deliberately deceptive, representing a blatant attempt to undermine a project that is critical to the transformation of public administration and national infrastructure in Guyana.

1. The Project is active and advancing.

Ms. Ferguson’s suggestion that there is “no visible progress” and “nothing to show for $8.6 billion” is a gross falsehood. As the Minister responsible, I affirm that the project is well underway, despite challenges related to material procurement for 18” x 18” piles, mechanical issues with the pile-driving equipment, and geotechnical anomalies. The works are 26% complete and are on track to meet their planned target of 48% completion by the end of December 2025.

If Ms. Ferguson had taken the time to request a briefing or visit the site in any meaningful capacity, she would have seen a workforce of 74 skilled professionals engaged in ongoing activities; engineers, surveyors, operators, and contractors all working diligently under the oversight of our supervision consultant, VIKAB (Guyana) Ltd.

Foundation works, including complete piling for Towers 1, 2, and 4, as well as the helipad, are either 100% or substantially completed. Preparations are underway for concrete pours and steel tie-ins for grade beams and pile caps; works that are critical and intentionally designed to be below ground and therefore not visible to the casual, uninformed observer.

Piling is the foundational backbone of the 12-storey towers, ensuring stability and load-bearing capacity. As of June 18, 2025, 74% of the piling work has been completed, with 389 piles out of the total 536 piles installed. These piles vary in size -14” x 14”, 16” x 16”, and 18” x 18” with lengths spanning from 105 to 120 feet, tailored to meet the specific geotechnical demands of the site.

2. Financial Accountability is Rigidly Enforced

The total budget approved by the National Assembly for the entire design-and-build contract is GY$ 15,874,143,300. Payments are made strictly in accordance with certified milestones. To date, the contractor has received GY$ 7.432 billion which accounts for mobilization advance of GY$2.6 billion, works completed and materials, plants and Equipment such as but not limited to prestressed concrete piles, structural steel, corrugated steels (rebars), prestressed hollow core slabs, Silent Genset 300KVA and tower cranes and has already begun repaying the standard advance payment, with GY$ 1.118 billion recovered as of January 13, 2025.

There is no room for arbitrary disbursement or misuse of public funds under my watch. Every cent is accounted for through structured certifications and strict oversight mechanisms.

3. On the Steel: Facts, Not Fabrications

Contrary to Ms. Ferguson’s flippant and uninformed reference to “sand and a billboard,” the project has already procured the core structural steel components necessary for the erection of the superstructure. Let me put the facts on record:

a) 5,610 pieces of structural steel have been ordered, packaged in 98 containers, with an invoice value of US$ 9,032,342.

b) 18 containers have already arrived at Port Georgetown.

c) The remainder will arrive by the end of July 2025, aligning precisely with the construction schedule.

These materials were procured in full compliance with Clause 14.4(6) of the contract, which permits payments for imported materials upon submission of verified shipping documentation. This is standard international practice, ensuring that our local project proceeds without delay due to material shortages.

4. Clear Roadmap to Completion

Let me remind the public that this Ministry operates with discipline and vision. Our target of 48% project completion by the end of 2025 is supported by a clear, time-bound action plan that is monitored on a weekly basis.

From the completion of piling and steel fabrication by June to tower crane installation in July and full steel structure erection beginning in August, we are advancing in a coordinated and professional manner. The steel superstructure installation alone is scheduled to reach 61% by December 2025, with the Central Utility Building reaching 95%.

5. Clarifications on Miscellaneous Issues

Caribbean Green Builders Inc. (CGBI) is a legally registered and operational entity led by qualified individuals who actively manage this project on the ground.

This Ministry’s contract is specific to the Government Office Complex. The contractor’s other business ventures are unrelated and irrelevant to the issue at hand.

Steel shipments and payments are aligned with the terms of the contract. No deviation has occurred.

Ms. Ferguson’s public comments represent a reckless disregard for the truth and a dangerous attempt to politicize development. The public deserves honest, fact-based representation, not sensationalist grandstanding.

I will not allow misinformation to derail this government’s unwavering commitment to development, transparency, and delivery. As Minister, I take full responsibility for the execution of this project and reaffirm to the people of Guyana that the Government Office Complex is progressing under strict scrutiny and in full compliance with the highest standards of public accountability.

Should Ms. Ferguson genuinely desire clarity, my Ministry remains open to providing a factual briefing. Until then, I urge her to refrain from weaponizing disinformation for political gain.

Let the record show that this project is real, active, and on track to deliver lasting value to the people of Guyana.

Respectfully,

Bishop Juan A. Edghill Minister of Public Works Co-operative Republic of Guyana