Retired serviceman gets new home

Albert Hunte, 66, who served in the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) is the latest beneficiary of a house through the Men on a Mission (MoM) initiative.

Hunte received his new home at Mocha/Arcadia Friday afternoon, following a simple handing-over ceremony spearheaded by the Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with Responsibility for Public Affairs and Information, Kwame McCoy.

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy overseeing the cutting of the ribbon by Albert Hunte and his son

The father of three expressed excitement, noting that he finally owns a property that he can now call home, and can comfortably accommodate his family.

“I was living first at Red Road but I was squatting there. Although I was squatting, I applied for my land a long while back. Housing [the ministry] got back to me and offered me this piece of land,” Hunte told the Department of Public Information (DPI).

After he had to move, Hunte said he did the necessary research and contacted the respective persons to ask whether he is eligible to receive a home form MoM and the request was granted subsequently.

“I feel so blessed. I thank God for this and our President Irfaan Ali. It feels really nice to have a roof over my head at this age,” the man tearfully stated.

During the handing-over exercise, Minister McCoy stressed that the government has been implementing measures to transform the lives of ordinary people positively.

“We as a government, have demonstrated astute leadership in being able to overcome challenges and intervene in ways that would avoid the worst burden on the ordinary man and woman in our society,” the minister stated.

He added that numerous interventions have been made by the PPP\C Government over the past four years to ease the cost of living and other burdens on citizens.

The minister said that is exactly what the MoM initiative has been doing, ensuring home ownership is being made easier for the vulnerable community.

The new house that was presented to Hunte

“This Men on a Mission initiative is one among a plethora of other initiatives and interventions by this government that allow us to work with people and to bring people’s lives to a point that is filled with happiness,” Minister McCoy stressed.

Also, present was the Coordinator of MoM, Lt. Col Bhageshwar Murli, and other executive members including Roger Rogers and Josh Kanhai.

MoM, which is the brainchild of President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has been impacting the lives of persons, both young and old, putting them in better living and working conditions.

