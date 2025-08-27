Revolutionising healthcare: Number 75 Regional Hospital opens tomorrow 

A new chapter in specialised healthcare services is set to commence in Region Six on August 28, with the official opening of the modern regional hospital at Number 75 Village.

The modern, multi-billion-dollar facility, which will replace Skeldon Hospital, will revolutionise medical services for thousands of residents across the region.

Number 75 Regional Hospital

The hospital’s grand opening ceremony will be attended by President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony and other key officials.

With its advanced technology, expanded services and focus on patient-centred care, the facility is set to redefine healthcare standards.

Built by Sinopharm, it features a comprehensive range of advanced technology and specialised departments.

Key features include two operating theatres, a minor theatre, a delivery ward, and a 75-bed inpatient unit. It also features an imaging suite equipped with a CT scanner, digital X-rays, and ultrasound, as well as 24-hour laboratory services.

The new health institution is yet another testament to the government’s commitment to building a resilient and advanced healthcare system that can meet the population’s needs for decades to come.

This marks the sixth state-of-the-art regional hospital that will be commissioned by the government in just under one year, bringing world-class medical services closer to home for thousands of residents of Diamond, Enmore, Bath, De Kinderen and Lima.

Over the last five years, billions of dollars have been pumped into the country’s public health system to provide specialised services to all Guyanese.

These health institutions show the government’s ongoing commitment to delivering better healthcare services for all patients.