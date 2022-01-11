Richard Ishmael Secondary School receives 20 desk combinations

The Ministry of Education on Tuesday handed over 20 desk combinations donated by Rocky’s Pharmaceuticals Supplies to the Richard Ishmael Secondary School.

Chief Education Officer (CEO) Dr Marcel Hutson thanked the company for the timely donation.

from left: Richard Ishmael Secondary School, Deputy Headmistress, Ms. Rasulan Khan, Chief Education Officer (CEO) Dr Marcel Hutson, Chris Rockcliffe from Rocky’s Pharmaceutical Supplies along with some students

“It is a good start and indeed, that kind of seating arrangement will all go well in light of the pandemic in terms of having our students socially distanced and able to do the work more effectively.”

Chris Rockcliffe from Rocky’s Pharmaceutical Supplies said that being aware of the current challenges the education sector faces, the business wanted to fulfil its corporate social responsibility.

Two of the donated desk combinations

Deputy Headmistress, Ms. Rasulan Khan expressed gratitude to both the Ministry of Education and the donor for the timely donation. The desk combinations will be used in the Grade Seven classes to ensure they are comfortably seated.

As students return to face to face, the Ministry of Education remains committed to ensuring students are kept safe and receive an education in a conducive environment.