Road projects linking East Coast and East Bank corridors progressing smoothly

President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali Friday morning inspected two significant infrastructure projects poised to connect the East Coast and East Bank Demerara corridors.

The visit aimed to assess progress, ensure efficient project management, and expedite completion given the favourable weather conditions.

The inspection encompassed two pivotal projects, each of which plays a crucial role in enhancing connectivity and facilitating transportation between the east coast and east bank corridors.

The first project visited was the four-lane road at Ogle, ECD connecting to the Eccles four-lane highway.

The second project involves the upgrade stretching from Sheriff Street to Mahaica and the upgrade of the road from Belfield to Mahaica.

President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali speaking with engineers

Both of these initiatives hold immense significance, promising to improve regional accessibility and contribute to the overall development of the country’s infrastructural network.

President Ali urged stakeholders to make the most of the current weather conditions and direct their focus to areas where necessary approvals were already in place.

The president was accompanied by Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill.

President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, Minister Edghill and engineers

“I thought the president’s intervention was quite useful. He made suggestions about how things can move along faster, improve project management, recapture time that was lost by putting in several interventions and I think that was clearly understood by both the contractors, the supervisory firms, as well as the project engineers from the Ministry of Public Works,” Minister Edghill stated.

Further, the importance of adhering to the specified timelines was emphasised throughout the inspection.

“All the projects got to be done within their time frame. We are not encouraging any delays and that message was very clear,” Minister Edghill noted.

The minister said as these infrastructure projects advance, they hold the key to unlocking boundless potential, opening up a brighter future for Guyana.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

