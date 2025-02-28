Road upgrade at Mara nears completion

Residents of Mara on the East Bank Berbice in Region Six will soon enjoy a smooth road to travel after years of enduring deteriorating conditions.

During a site inspection on Friday, Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill reported that significant progress had been made on the long-awaited project.

Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill inspects road works

Four lots valued at $4 million were awarded for upgrades. Each lot spans 750 metres.

Two of the lots have been completed and the remaining are currently at the crusher-run phase and will be paved shortly.

Minister Edghill also announced that the World Bank is preparing to finance the rehabilitation of the entire Mara thoroughfare, a crucial 26-mile road link from New Amsterdam.

“The sections already done will receive additional improvements, such as pavements, road safety signs, and shoulder enhancements,” the public works minister explained.

Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill engages East Bank Berbice residents

The estimated cost for the full project stands at US$120 million.

Minister Edghill plans to engage the World Bank from March 10 to 12 for discussions.

A technical team from the ministry will also attend training in Trinidad and Tobago to meet international financing requirements.

The road project aligns with the PPP/C government’s manifesto commitment to improving infrastructure countrywide for the improved livelihoods of Guyanese.

Ongoing works on the Mara road project

