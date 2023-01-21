Roads, other developments for communities along Soesdyke-Linden Highway

Residents of various communities along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway were on Saturday engaged by Minister within the Public Works Ministry, Deodat Indar and Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy.

This is a follow-up to an outreach led by His Excellency, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali on Wednesday to various communities along the highway, where residents raised various issues.

Minister within the Public Works Ministry, Deodat Indar, Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister, Kwame McCoy engaging residents at Yarrowkabra

Residents and sandpit operators met with Minister Indar at Tower Road, Yarrowkabra as it relates to concerns surrounding contaminated water and the use of the road.

The residents were reassured by Minister Indar that 60 black tanks will be distributed to them.

This is to allay fears that the sandpit operators may have contaminated a spring that supplies water to the residents.

“Next week, we will start distributing these black tanks. Every household will get a black tank, so that you could use,” he assured.

Minister Indar informed that sandpit operators will get a formal letter warning them not to utilise the community’s road for trucking operations.

He added that the reckless use of the road will not be tolerated given the adverse effects on residents.

The minister also advised residents to be alert and report any instances when the truck drivers may act in violation of the notification.

He suggested that speed limit signs should be installed along the road.

Minister within the Public Works Ministry, Deodat Indar during the meeting at Tower Road, Yarrowkabra

Meanwhile, Ministers Indar and McCoy met with other residents at Satie Square, Yarrowkabra to discuss road infrastructure within their community.

Some eight concrete roads will be constructed within the community, which will bring major relief to the residents and create job opportunities.

The contractors at the meeting were encouraged to submit their bids for the road works.

Minister Indar reminded the gathering that massive developments are underway to construct roads across the country.

In relation to agriculture within the community, Minister McCoy highlighted that, “We’re planning to do something with several communities on the agriculture prospects. We’ll come back with Minister Zulfikar.”

Minister McCoy underlined that students from Yarrowkabra and neighbouring communities will benefit massively when the school is completed.

Additionally, the ministers inspected 1.3 kilometres of road works at J.P Patterson Road, Kuru Kururu, which is scheduled to be completed by May.

The works are valued at $90 million.

Minister within the Public Works Ministry, Deodat Indar engaging residents at Tower Road, Yarrowkabra

Minister Indar said the residents within the community will benefit from the completion of the road.

Speaking about other roads (Laluni main access road and Seven Days Adventist) within the community, Minister Indar stated that, “One is 100 per cent complete and the other is 95 per cent complete in this community. We spent about $250 million already in Kuru Kururu.”

Residents of Swan were also engaged at Swan Community Centre.

Minister McCoy reaffirmed that the President Ali-led government remains committed to transforming the agricultural sector and making Guyana a significant player in the global economy.

“There is a lot that we’re doing and we want to do for agriculture and you will see us doing this continuously. So, I’m looking forward to working with this group in making the agriculture ventures successful,” Minister McCoy related.

Minister Indar underscored that a concrete road will be constructed from the main access road (4.8 kilometres).

Resident raising a concern

In keeping with government’s commitment to creating jobs countrywide, he urged contractors to employ persons from within the community to execute the road project.

The minister added that the road construction will commence within a month.

Both ministers reiterated government’s commitment to the development of communities across the region.

