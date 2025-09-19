Robust maintenance for sports facilities – Jacobs

Minister within the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, Steven Jacobs, on Thursday, carried out a series of inspections at the National Racquet Centre and the National Aquatic Centre to assess the current state of the facilities and to get an update on the ongoing works.

During his visit, the minister emphasised the government’s robust plan to ensure the facilities are properly maintained and fully utilised by athletes and the wider public.

“We are going to have an extensive strategy where we visit all of our sporting facilities to assess their current state, so that we can design a maintenance programme,” the minister said.

Minister within the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, Steven Jacobs

Minister Jacobs further added, “This is not just a regular maintenance programme, it is a robust maintenance programme, so that we can make sure these facilities are accessible for athletes, because that is foremost important.”

He noted that the ministry is committed to creating greater access to these venues, making them hubs for training, competition, and community engagement.

Minister Jacobs further highlighted that the improvements being undertaken are part of a broader effort to strengthen Guyana’s sports infrastructure, to support athletes while encouraging more citizens to participate in recreational activities.

In the coming weeks, a new tennis court will be commissioned at the National Park.

Also, within the National Racquet Centre compound, work is ongoing on a new facility that will soon be completed to facilitate badminton and table tennis games.

Additionally, the squash facility will soon be equipped with air conditioning, while the tennis court will receive improved lighting.

The sports ministry’s goal is to provide all the resources needed for players to improve their skills, compete at higher levels, and proudly represent Guyana on the international stage.

Minister Jacobs emphasised that all these developments are aimed at serving the people of Guyana by creating safe spaces for healthy recreation, and reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to delivering on this mandate.