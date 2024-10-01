Roxanne Burnham Gardens benefits from major road upgrades

Residents of Roxanne Burnham Gardens and neighbouring communities are now enjoying improved road infrastructure following a $76 million upgrade to 14 key thoroughfares.

The recently completed project has improved both accessibility and safety in the area.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill engaging residents of Roxanne Burnham Gardens, Georgetown

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, recently led a site inspection to assess the quality of the upgrades and ensure they met the community’s needs.

The project covered 3.4 kilometres and was carried out by local community leaders and small contractors. The ministry’s Special Projects Unit (SPU) is set to conduct further overlaying work.

The Department of Public Information (DPI) spoke to several residents who expressed appreciation for the long-awaited upgrades.

Mark Cumberbatch, a long-time resident for over 31 years, said the road has significantly enhanced safety and accessibility.

“So far this is the best road we have in this community. I like the safety precautions they have put in place with the number of speed bumps because this road is the main access road to the new Guyana school and also to the neighbouring villages. What was done here is really excellent and I would like to see more of this happening from the government,” he stated.

Another resident, Kevin Brewster shared similar sentiments and expressed the need for a playground within the area.

Road upgrade in Roxanne Burnham Gardens, Georgetown

In addition, two vital roads within Shirley Field Ridley were rehabilitated at a total cost of $15.6 million.

Minister Edghill expressed his satisfaction with the feedback from residents and promised that concrete curing and road markings would be completed soon.

“I am happy that the residents are satisfied with the work…the community engagement continues and we continue to deliver what we would have promised the people,” the minister pledged.

One road in the area is yet to completed due to the fact that it is a narrow road. However, a small contractor is set to complete the upgrade with concrete.

Drainage works were also carried out in Lodge, Wortmanville, and Werk-En-Rust to improve flood resilience in these areas.

