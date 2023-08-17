RSS-ARU pays courtesy call on AG, conducting Asset Recovery training with Coast Guard

The Regional Security System Asset Recovery Unit (RSS-ARU) on Wednesday paid a courtesy call on the Hon. Mohabir Anil Nandlall SC MP, Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs at the Attorney General’s Chambers and Ministry of Legal Affairs, Carmichael Street, Georgetown.

The RSS-ARU team consisted of Ms. Kisha Sutherland, Director and Ms. Chanika Carrington, Legal Advisor.

RSS-ARU pays courtesy call on AG

The RSS-ARU, in association with its Maritime Unit, is currently in Guyana to conduct Asset Recovery Training with Guyana’s Coast Guard from August 17-18 2023.

The RSS-ARU will return to Guyana in October 2023 to provide training for judges and magistrates. In a separate dedicated exercise, they will also provide training for law enforcement officials across several State sectors, officers of the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) and prosecutors.

The training will focus on financial investigations including virtual assets, proceeds of crime/money laundering investigations and prosecutions, asset recovery investigations and prosecutions focusing on preparation of cases and coordination of resources towards building successful cases. The topics will include financial investigative orders, search, seizure and investigation of virtual assets, money laundering prosecutions, forfeiture and asset management.

The proposed training envisages a mixture of law enforcement and criminal justice practitioners focusing on financial investigations and the asset recovery cycle from cradle to grave.

The meeting also discussed matters related to asset recovery and civil forfeiture, asset management, the CFATF’s upcoming 4th Round Mutual Evaluation of Guyana and international cooperation and the RSS expressed a willingness to offer technical support to Guyana as it prepares for this important assessment in September, 2023.

Also present at the meeting was Mr. Rommel St. Hill, AML/CFT Officer of the Attorney General’s Chambers and Ministry of Legal Affairs.

