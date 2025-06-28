Ruby Squatters Engaged on Relocation Efforts

Informal settlers at Ruby Backdam, East Bank Essequibo, are being actively engaged as part of the Government of Guyana’s ongoing efforts to transition them into safer, more sustainable housing through its structured relocation and resettlement programme.

Minister of Housing and Water, Hon. Collin D Croal, and Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Hon. Deodat Indar, met with the households on Saturday to advance the structured relocation process. Also present was Mr. Gladwin Charles, Director of the Community Development Department (CDD) within the Central Housing & Planning Authority (CH&PA), along with staff who assisted with the processing and verification of residents’ documentation. The ongoing engagement follows recent commitments by His Excellency, President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali.

Minister of Housing and Water, Hon. Collin D Croal

Currently, approximately 54 households are occupying the reserve at Ruby Backdam. The community consists mainly of Guyanese, with a small number of Venezuelan migrants. Residents were reminded that, in accordance with the national housing policy, only Guyanese citizens are eligible for CH&PA’s housing programme.

The CH&PA, through its CDD, has been working with the community for over a year to support a humane and organized relocation process. Several residents have already received pre-qualification letters for turnkey homes, and efforts are ongoing to complete the processing of the remaining households for turnkey houses or land in the coming days.

“For those who have already pre-qualified, once you finalize the process with the bank, we will work to move you immediately, ” Minister Croal assured the gathering.

He further reminded residents of the illegality of squatting and emphasized that no new structures erected on the reserve would be recognized. Residents were urged to cooperate with the housing authority and to ensure that their documents are in order.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Hon. Deodat Indar

Sharing similar sentiments, Minister Indar cautioned against further construction and occupation by persons not presently on the reserve. “Do not continue to build and do not continue to occupy the reserve,” he stated. “If you continue to build it will complicate this entire process.”

The Ministry of Housing and Water remains committed to providing sustainable housing solutions and improving the quality of life for families transitioning from informal settlements to structured communities equipped with essential infrastructure and public utilities.