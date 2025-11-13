Rupununi Rodeo 2026 launched

Marking an impactful step in bringing the excitement and culture of the Rupununi savannahs to the capital city of Georgetown, the Ministry of Tourism, Industry, and Commerce launched the Rupununi Rancher’s Rodeo 2026.

The annual hinterland event, held in Region Nine, is a celebration of Guyana’s rich ranching heritage that showcases the indomitable spirit of the indigenous people, bringing people together from all across the globe in one culturally immersive experience.

The event promises an experience that captures the vibrant traditions, resilience and rich storytelling that unite communities while preserving the timeless essence of Guyana’s ranching heritage.

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Susan Rodrigues, delivering her address at the launch event

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Susan Rodrigues, delivered the feature address at the launch event held in the Georgetown Botanical Gardens on Wednesday, highlighting that the rodeo is one of Guyana’s most unique cultural and sporting events that needs to be experienced.

“I believe that every Guyanese should be able to experience this tourism product and to be able to immerse themselves in our cultural heritage and beauty of Guyana, we all deserve that experience,” she explained

Moderator John Forde is participating in the Bullwhip cracking at the event

She commended the Rupununi Livestock Producers Association (RLPA) for its continued commitment to strengthening the rural economy in Region Nine through initiatives that foster economic growth and cultural preservation.

Minister Rodrigues also noted that the rodeo will be participating in the upcoming GuyExpo event for the first time.

She said it will allow residents of Georgetown and visitors to interact directly with the committee members and gain a better appreciation for the Rupununi tourism product.

“This gives our city residents a little taste of what’s to come when rodeo takes place in Lethem. It is an opportunity to engage, to experience and to hopefully inspire more Guyanese to take that drive down to Region Nine,” she said.

Looking ahead to the future of commerce, she underscored that the development of the road from Linden to Lethem will have a significant impact on locals wishing to attend the rodeo, highlighting the major economic benefits of faster, more affordable travel.

“We have appealed to different operators in the aviation sector, and if the response is not positive, then the government will not be waiting for private operators to make it affordable. That’s why we’re investing in the infrastructure. So, we can move people very easily and open economic opportunities for all of our people,” she emphasised.

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Susan Rodrigues, alongside the Director of the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA), Kamrul Baksh and models at the launching event

The Rupununi Rancher’s Rodeo is set to be held on April 3rd to 4th, 2026, held under the theme “Wild & bold, Rupununi stories unfold,”.

It is expected to draw thousands of spectators and participants, underscoring the government’s commitment to promoting sustainable tourism that celebrates Guyanese resilience and heritage.