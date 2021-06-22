Russian manufacturer confirms the authenticity of Guyana’s Sputnik V vaccines

The Ministry of Health hereby releases a letter from Mr. Alexander Christyakov, the Director-General of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, which dismisses Opposition Leader, Hon. Mr. Joseph Harmon’s malicious and reckless statements that the Sputnik V vaccines in Guyana are fake. The batch numbers issued by the RDIF match those vaccines received by the Ministry of Health, confirming the authenticity of the Sputnik V vaccine in Guyana.

We call upon Mr. Harmon to publicly withdraw irresponsible statements, and to issue a public apology to the Guyanese people for the irreparable harm that he has done to national vaccination programme. The distrust Mr. Harmon has fomented has led to vaccine hesitancy, which has indirectly put at risk the lives of many Guyanese. We also call on the Opposition Leader to make a forthright statement in support of the vaccination programme and to stop playing cheap politics.