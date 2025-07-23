Search

Safeguarding the coast: Guyana’s mangrove efforts bearing fruit

July 23, 2025

Guyana’s coastline is breathing a little easier due to the sustainable efforts in mangrove restoration championed by the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) government.

Hundreds of hectares of mangroves have been rehabilitated from 2020 to 2025, creating natural sea defences, protecting communities and supporting biodiversity.

Since 2020, the administration has expended a total of $952,895 million on protection and conservation efforts.

It is a green victory for climate resilience and coastal protection.

Guyana has an area of 214,970 square kilometres, and is divided into five main biophysical divisions: the Coastal Plain, the Savannahs, the Precambrian Lowland Region, the Southern Upland Region and the Pakaraima Highlands.

Mangroves are trees or shrubs that grow in tropical coastal swamps. They have many tangled roots that stick up above the ground and create thick areas of vegetation.

Mangrove management, along with the National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI), has been making strides and leading efforts since 2010 to sustainably manage, restore, and monitor these vital ecosystems, utilising a comprehensive system integrating Geographic Information System (GIS), remote sensing, field surveys, and community engagement. 

Since 2020, 11 projects have been completed in Regions Two, Four and Five.

No.Site NameInterventionDate (Year)
1Anna Regina (north of sluice)200m Geotextile Tube Groyne2020
2BeterverwagtingRubble Mound Groyne2020
3Bonne Intention (LBI)Rubble Mound Groyne2020
4Non Pariel100 Geotextile tube Groyne2021
5Perth/ElizaRubble Mound Groyne2022
6Paradise /JibGeotextile tube Groyne2023
7Dantzig300m Timber Breakwater2023
8Dantzig200m Timber Breakwater2024
9Aberdeen120m rock Groyne2024
10Colombia195m rock Groyne2025
11Reliance120m rock Groyne2025

Guyana’s mangrove restoration helps achieve several Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), especially Goal Fourteen, which promotes the sustainable management of oceans and coasts.

It also aligns with SDGs- One (No Poverty), Two (Zero Hunger), Eight (Decent Work and Economic Growth), 13 (Climate Action), and 15 (Life on Land).

The mangrove restoration programme was launched in 2010 under the then PPP/C government.

Actions to increase protection/conservation

The mangrove management plan’s overall objective is to respond to climate change and mitigate its effects through the protection, rehabilitation and wise use of Guyana’s mangrove ecosystems through processes that maintain their protective function, values and biodiversity.

