Safety precautions for the transportation, handling, storage, installation, and use of cooking gas cylinders

Cooking gas is a modern, clean, and efficient energy source that is commonly used in households. A lack of awareness regarding its safe use can be hazardous and lead to leaks, explosions, fires, poisoning, and in extreme cases, fatalities. The following guidelines outline safety practices for the transportation, handling, storage, installation, and use of cooking gas or LPG cylinders in households. These practices help to minimise the risks associated with the mishandling or misuse of cooking gas or LPG cylinders and should be followed consistently by all consumers.

Cooking gas, or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), is a widely utilised and efficient energy source for cooking, heating, electricity generation, transportation, and various other purposes in many households. Despite its numerous advantages, cooking gas is highly flammable and poses severe risks if not handled with proper safety measures and caution.

To promote safety and ensure the well-being of individuals and property, it is crucial to follow the recommended safety protocols when using cooking gas or LPG cylinders. The Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) has issued the GYS 264:2021 Specification for the Storage, Handling, and Transportation of LPG Cylinders to provide clear and effective guidelines for cooking gas consumers.

Consumer awareness of potential hazards, understanding the importance of safety measures, and adhering to the recognised safety guidelines can help to prevent tragic accidents and create a safer environment for individuals and their households.

When Purchasing Cooking Gas Cylinders (LPG Cylinders)

Examine the cooking gas cylinder to ensure that the supplier’s seal is properly affixed to the cylinder and the safety cap is intact at the time of purchase. Do not accept the cylinder if the seal is broken.

Check the cylinder for any visible signs of damage, including sharp dents, cuts, corrosion, bulging, pitting or leaks. Do not accept the cylinder if any of these defects are present.

Transportation and Handling of Cooking Gas Cylinders (LPG Cylinders)

Do not throw, drop, drag, or roll the cylinder on its side when moving it. Instead, carry the cylinder by hand or transport it using a trolley.

Secure the cylinder in an upright position during transport and ensure the valve faces upwards. This helps to minimise the risk of movement, tipping, or physical damage.

Ensure the vehicle is well-ventilated, with all windows open.

Never leave a cylinder in a parked vehicle with the windows closed. Heat can quickly build up and potentially cause the cylinder to overpressurise, which may lead to the release of propane inside of the vehicle. This could bring the propane into contact with an ignition source, creating a hazardous situation.

Storage of Cooking Gas Cylinders (LPG Cylinders)

Store cylinders upright in a dry and well-ventilated area, away from combustible and flammable materials, heat sources (including heat-emitting appliances such as refrigerators, washers, dryers, generators, and water pumps), and other gases to prevent gas buildup.

Cylinders must be stored with their valves upright and free from any obstructions to prevent damage.

Cylinders must be placed on a level and firm base and be well secured to prevent them from moving and falling.

No more than 27 kg (60 lbs. or three 20 lb. cylinders) should be stored indoors in households. If a larger quantity needs to be stored indoors, seek guidance from the Guyana Fire Service (GFS). There are specific rules and regulations for storing different quantities of cooking gas or LPG cylinders, and these must be followed.

Proper Installation, Use and Maintenance of Cooking Gas Cylinders (LPG Cylinders)

Installing Cylinders

Ensure the use of supplier-recommended regulators, hoses, and clamps, which are designed for attachment to the specific cylinder. This helps to ensure secure connections.

Check that the rubber seal on the cylinder valve is intact and properly fitted.

Firmly attach the regulator to the top of the cylinder and ensure it is securely fitted according to the supplier’s recommended operating instructions for attaching the regulator, hose, and clamps to the specific cylinders.

Ensure the hose is inserted to the full length of the regulator’s outlet, and the clamps are positioned around the hose and outlet. Avoid applying excessive pressure to attach the clamps to the hose, as this may result in perforations, cracks or breaks in the hose.

Using Cylinders

Ensure that the stove knobs and regulator are in the OFF position before disconnecting and connecting a cylinder.

position before disconnecting and connecting a cylinder. Do not connect or disconnect a cylinder near a naked flame, smoke, or heat source (including heat-emitting appliances such as refrigerators, washers, dryers, generators, and water pumps etc).

Ensure that the knobs on the stove are in the OFF position before lighting a match. Light the match before turning the stove knob to the ON position.

position before lighting a match. Light the match before turning the stove knob to the position. Ensure that the regulator attached to the cylinder is in the OFF position when the cylinder is not in use. Also, check that the stove knobs are in the OFF position during and after cleaning the stove to prevent any hazards. Leaving the stove knobs unintentionally in the ON position can lead to gas leaks or accidental ignitions, which could result in a fire or explosion.

Maintaining Cylinders and Gas Connections

Regularly inspect the regulator and hose to ensure they are in good condition and free from damage or cracks. Hoses should be replaced every 2 to 5 years, while regulators should be replaced every 5 years, depending on the wear and tear.

Regularly inspect the cylinder to check for gas leaks by applying a solution of soapy water (such as a mixture of dishwashing liquid and water), to the cylinder valve. Look for bubbles, which indicate a gas leak.

If the cylinder or gas connections show signs of damage or corrosion, replace them immediately. It is important to schedule routine maintenance checks for the cylinder and gas connections to identify any potential issues before they become serious problems.

Cylinders and regulators must be handled exclusively by adults. It is not advisable for children to install or change cylinders, regulators, or operate gas stoves.

How to Handle a Suspected Gas Leak

Cooking gas contains an added chemical, ethyl mercaptan, which gives it a distinct odour or scent, similar to rotten eggs, rotten cabbage, burnt tyres or sulphur. If you smell cooking gas, it is possible that there is a gas leak. Also, if you hear a continuous hissing sound from a cylinder, it is possible there is a leak.

DO NOT LIGHT THE STOVE IF YOU SMELL GAS OR SUSPECT THAT THERE IS A GAS LEAK.

If the stove is on, TURN IT OFF .Do not panic. Open all doors and windows to ventilate the rooms and allow the gas to dissipate.

.Do not panic. Open all doors and windows to ventilate the rooms and allow the gas to dissipate. Do not operate any electrical equipment until the area is properly ventilated.

Turn off the regulator on the cylinder, disconnect the cylinder and take it outdoors.

Contact the Guyana Fire Service and the gas supplier (Massy, Sol or Guygas) for additional information and assistance, using the following emergency contact numbers:

Entity Emergency Number Guyana Fire Service 912 Guygas 638-4427 Massy Gas Products Guyana Ltd. 600-0839 Sol Guyana Inc./HSE Support for agency contact or assistance. 600-4409/600-1315 (HSE Support)

By adhering to these safety protocols, consumers of cooking gas or LPG can be educated on safe practices for the transportation, handling, storage, installation, and use of cooking gas in their households. Consumers are also encouraged to consistently implement these practices. This contributes to prioritising safety and health in households while effectively mitigating the potential risks associated with the use of cooking gas. Consumer awareness and responsible use are essential to ensuring that cooking gas or LPG remains a safe and reliable source of energy in households across the country.

