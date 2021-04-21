Search

Sanitisation of the Parliament Office

Staff Writer Staff WriterApril 21, 2021

The Clerk of the National Assembly wishes to inform members of the public of the closing of the Public Buildings to visitors and Members of Parliament to allow for sanitisation of the Buildings and the compound. 

As such, no one will be allowed within the confines of the office during this time.

The Parliament Office will maintain a skeleton staff to minimise contact until the environment is deemed safe for members of the general public and Members of Parliament. 

We apologise for any inconvenience caused.

