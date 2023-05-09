Saxacalli residents benefit from annual specialist outreach hosted by WDRH medical outreach team

Residents of Saxacalli, including children, on Tuesday, benefitted from several free medical services including physiotherapy, blood pressure and sugar testing, dental examinations, and vaccination.

A blood drive was also hosted.

This forms part of the annual specialist outreach conducted by a team of medical professionals from the West Demerara Regional Hospital (WDRH).

The exercise was hosted at the Saxacalli health post.

Snr. Rehab assistant, Sharon Miranjie attends to a patient

Coordinator of the outreach, Calvin Roberts told the Department of Public Information (DPI) that the team comprises “enthusiastic and resilient young people who are passionate about serving humanity.”

West Demerara Regional Hospital Specialist Medical Outreach Team

The team focuses on providing quality healthcare to persons in need, specifically those residing in riverine areas.

“It’s the direction where we are going, taking healthcare to the people, who may not have access to these services readily, as opposed to those on the coastland,” Roberts stated.

The specialist outreach commenced in 2021 under the directive of the Director General, Ministry of Health, Dr. Vishwa Mahadeo.

Dr. Keon Harmon attends to a patient

Nurse in charge of Saxacalli, Helen Williams expressed gratitude to the team for investing their time to provide these critical services to the residents.

Roberts expressed thanks to Caribbean Medical Supplies and DeSinco Limited for the generous donation of medical supplies and personal hygiene items for the outreach.

Resident of Saxacalli, Shane Williams donates blood

Saxacalli is a village along the Essequibo River and has a population of approximately 150 residents.

