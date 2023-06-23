Scholarships available to study agriculture, veterinary sciences

– Public Service Ministry teams up with GSA, other Technical Institutes

Scholarships are now available for persons wanting to pursue a diploma at the Guyana School of Agriculture (GSA), through the Ministry of Public Service. These scholarships are for the academic year 2023/2024.

Spots are available in the Diploma in Agriculture and Animal Health and Veterinary Public Health. Interested applicants must gain admission to the GSA.

Current students must have passed all completed courses and must have a valid Guyana passport.

Persons can register and apply online by visiting the Ministry of Public Service’s website at https://mps.gov.gy/. The closing date for the submission of all applications is Sunday, August 20, 2023.

The ministry is also offering limited scholarships at the following Technical Institutes for the 2023/2024 academic year.

These include the Essequibo Technical Institute, Linden Technical Institute, Government Technical Institute, Mahaicony Technical Institute, New Amsterdam Technical Institute and the Upper Corentyne Technical Institute.

The deadline for these specific institutions is Sunday, August 13, 2023.

Here are a few benefits of having a scholarship from the Government of Guyana:

All of the beneficiaries of the fully funded government scholarship receive full tuition and allowances (books, outfit, travelling) and compensation for any other cost associated with the programme.

All beneficiaries of donor-funded scholarships receive full /partial tuition, allowances and accommodation, depending on the type of scholarship and benefits.

Job security – graduates are bounded by contract and are guaranteed a job within the public sector after completing their studies.

In 2023, some 1,221 Guyanese will receive scholarships from the Ministry of Public Service this year.

