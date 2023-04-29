Schoonord to Crane four-lane highway to be ready by year-end – President Ali

– as new Sheriff Hospital opens in Region Three

As Guyana hurdles towards massive expansion and development, His Excellency, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has assured that Region Three will also benefit tremendously from the advancements.

To this end, he said that the $11.8 billion Schoonord to Crane four-lane highway will be completed before the end of the year.

President Ali made the disclosure on Saturday during his remarks at the opening of Sheriff Hospital, the first private hospital in the region.

The four-lane road project, which had an expected completion date of June 2024, will feature an emergency lane, medians, roundabouts, reinforced concrete culverts, and pre-stressed bridges to alleviate traffic congestion along the West Bank and West Coast of Demerara.

A new roundabout will also connect the West Coast Demerara Highway to the new Schoonord to Crane Highway.

Further, the project is expected to open avenues for improvement in economic activities.

The Head of State said, “We will deliver, long before the end of this year, the new four-lane highway from Schoonord to Crane in record-breaking time. While all of that is going on, more than $25 billion is being expended on the housing sector. Housing, health and education are integrated in such a way that there must be a seamless development if we are to have sustainable development in these three areas.”

He added that, from the government and the private sector, more than US$1 billion has been invested in Region Three.

Highlighting the gamut of investments being made in the region, the head of state noted that some $200 billion in ongoing works are being conducted in the region, as the government continues to mould the region, and by extension, the country, to become a hub for investment.

“This government is delivering better education, better housing, better infrastructure, better health, a better country, not for People’s Progressive Party Civic supporters, not for any particular group, but for all the people of Guyana,” he reassured.

Moreover, in improving infrastructure, the government has also endeavoured to enhance human capacity. President Ali reminded that the government’s partnership with Cuba has seen doctors across the country receiving specialised medical training at first-class international entities, such as the Mayo Clinic, John Hopkins, Harvard, York University and Mount Sinai.

“Our aim is to train as much as possible. We collectively are aware of the scale of investment that is necessary. Every community is being transformed at an unimaginable pace,” the head of state noted.

President Ali also assured that the region will see the government honing in on enhancing security.

“This region will see massive investment in technology-aided security systems that will help the law enforcement officers in their work. A lot of focus will be placed on community and intelligence-laid security systems, supported by the most tested of technology so that in the path of development, we can build a safe and secure society and community.”

He added that the government’s message and agenda are enshrined in a collective desire to improve the lives of all the people in Guyana.

“People-centred development is crucial for this country. That is what the PPP/C is about, putting people at the centre and working from behind to advance those in centre and in front,”Dr. Ali reiterated.

Sheriff Hospital boasts a modern lab and equipment, five operating theatres, and a modern stem cell research lab fully equipped with the necessary amenities to meet the medical needs of Guyanese.

Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony, Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar, Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond, Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC, Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, as well as other government officials and members of the diplomatic corps were in attendance at the opening ceremony.

