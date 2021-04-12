Second batch of Sputnik V vaccine arrives in Guyana

-will be used to ramp up vaccination campaign

The second batch of Sputnik V vaccine from Russia arrived in Guyana on Monday at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport.

Minister of Health, Hon. Dr Frank Anthony said the 30,000 doses will be used to ramp up the country’s COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

Minister of Health, Hon. Dr Frank Anthony

“We are very happy that we are able to get an additional 30,000 vaccines…We will continue rolling out this week.

With these additional vaccines we intend to ramp up how we are to get more people immunised,” he said during Monday’s COVID-19 update.

Dr. Anthony also said the response to the vaccination campaign has been positive, with some 60,172 persons receiving their first jabs to date.

“I think a lot of people were happy to be able to get their vaccine and what the Ministry is trying to do, we’re trying to get as much people vaccinated as quickly as possible.

Personnel at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport secure the batch of Sputnik v COVID-19 vaccines unto the trailer for transport

And we are doing that by having fixed sites where people during the week, they know where to go. And then, we have in between those fixed sites that we have around the country, we also have mobile sites.”

The Minister explained that the mobile sites are set up in collaboration with several religious, civic or non-governmental organisations within the communities. Easily accessible public facilities within the communities are also being utilised.

“Some people traditionally don’t like coming to health centres, so in this way, having a site that is more accessible and where people can feel comfortable coming is a good thing,” he said.

To date, Guyana has received 182,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines from various sources.

The second batch of the Sputnik V vaccines being loaded into the Ministry of Health’s truck at the CJIA today.

The 30,000 doses received today are the second quantity that has arrived from a total of 200,000 doses that Guyana has purchased from Russia. Guyana received its first batch of these vaccines, 25,000 doses, on April 2.

The Government is also exploring other avenues to procure more vaccines.

Minister Anthony said talks are ongoing with Johnson and Johnson for the procurement of the Janssen vaccine. Guyana is also awaiting another shipment of vaccines from the COVAX facility.

The Minister is urging the public to get vaccinated, as it is one step towards Guyana achieving herd immunity to stem the transmission of severe forms of COVID-19.