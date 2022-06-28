Second batch of ‘young influencers’ recruited from across Guyana

The Ministry of Human Services and Social Security has recruited 30 youths from all the administrative regions of Guyana, to be a part of the second batch of the ‘young influencers’ programme.

The influencers are tasked with working with the human services minister to conceptualise programmes tackling social issues, and participate in impactful projects by the ministry.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Persaud alongside members of the diplomatic corps and youth influencers.

At the induction ceremony held at the Guyana Women’s Leadership Institute (GWLI) on Saturday, Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Persaud, M.P, said youths have the potential to end existing social ills if they are properly trained.

“If we have young people geared in their thinking with solutions to challenge those social issues with recommendations to complex problems, then we can utilise newer technologies, newer initiatives, newer advances in the world to solve the problems that maybe one day we can see an end to some of the worse things that happen in the world.”

The one-year programme provides education and training pathways for development, integrated public engagement, and outreaches to promote young people’s competencies and skills.

It targets dynamic and esteemed youths between the ages of 15 to 25, who possess good communication skills, social media savviness, strong morals and a passion for volunteering and community work.

The new influencers received their first task by the ministry to develop a proposal to improve services offered by the Palms, Hugo Chavez Centre of Rehabilitation and Reintegration, Mahaica Girls Home, Sophia Drop-in Centre, Plum Park Sophia Children and Family Centre and the Night Shelter as a means to foster change in a significant way.

Meanwhile, the first batch of influencers was rewarded with certificates and tokens to conclude the programme.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Persaud handing over certificate to a youth influencer of batch 2021.

Special awards were given to Junisha Johnny for being the most inspirational. Sarah Dhanraj received awards for being most creative and congenial, while Andrew Hing received the most innovative award. Nkosi Jupiter was awarded the most proactive, Aliyah Hassan was awarded most vocal. The youngest member of the first batch, Jeremiah Kalekyezi was rewarded with the highest honour of the most influential and the Jaguar award under his belt.

Present at the event were Ambassador to the EU, His Excellency, Ambassador Fernando Ponz Cantó, High Commission of Canada, Charge d’Affaires, Ms Caroline Mireault, UNICEF Deputy Representative, Mr. Irfan Aktar and others.

