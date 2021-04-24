Senior Finance Minister visits Dharm Shala in observance of its 100th Anniversary

As the Dharm Shala, the ‘Home of Benevolence for all Races’ observed its 100th Anniversary, Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh today visited the charitable facility where he met with the two grand-daughters (Kella and Pamela Ramsaroop) of the facility’s Founder Pandit Ramsaroop Maraj and delivered remarks to some of its elderly residents and other invitees.

The facility was founded by Pandit Maraj and a group of Hindus in Albouystown in 1921. Despite his death in 1950, the younger generations of his family have continued to manage the facility. Minister Singh, while congratulating the Ramsaroop family for their charitable commitment over the years, also assured the management of the institution of Government’s continued support.

“Let me salute this grand institution-the Dharm Shala on the achievement of the historic milestone of its 100th anniversary. In doing so, I wish first of all to pay tribute…to the Ramsaroop family, Pandit Ramsaroop Maraj who– 100 years ago-had the remarkable foresight and incredible passion and concern for his fellow citizens to have founded this institution,” Dr. Singh said.

The Senior Finance Minister added that the Dharm Shala has continued to provide an invaluable service to an extremely important constituency in the national landscape-senior citizens who served Guyana well in varying capacities. At this point he saluted the institution’s founder, his son and family on behalf of President Irfaan Ali and the rest of his Government on the family’s civic and social consciousness for providing an outstanding service to the country through the continued charitable gesture over three generations.

“It is an excellent example of commitment-devotion to cause and I believe that without that level of devotion to cause this institution could scarcely have survived 100 years. This is an example that is worthy of emulation,” the Minister added. He encouraged others to translate their ideas into actions like the Pandit and to also be citizens that others can emulate.

The Senior Minister concluded his visit by serving lunch to the elderly residents of the institution as well as visited Pandit Maraj’s residence where he inscribed a message in the visitor’s book.