Service delivery to improve as GO-Invest attains ISO certification

– Gov’t committed to building robust system – President Ali

The Guyana Office for Investment (GO-Invest) is now international standard ready after receiving the International Organisation for Standardisation’s (ISO) 9001:2015 certificate from President Dr Irfaan Ali on Tuesday.

The president handed over the certificate at his office on Shiv Chanderpaul Drive.

President Dr Irfaan Ali

The newly acquired certificate is a seal of approval which illustrates that the company runs according to one of the international standards developed and published by the ISO.

President Ali said the significant development shows clearly that government is committed to building a system across Guyana that is efficient, reliable and responsive to the people.

The PPP/C Government has over the years been leading the private sector in achieving international certification.

However, the administration has taken an advanced step to ensure that GO-Invest, which is a government supported agency acquires the internationally recognised certificate.

“It demonstrates that we are committed to delivering world-class service in a world- class environment with world-class standards, world-class guidelines and subjecting ourselves to world-class audits. “To maintain the ISO certification, it requires the organisation and everything we do within the organisation operate at all times at a high level,” Dr Ali added.

GO-Invest’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dr Peter Ramsaroop said the move to acquire the certificate began swiftly after Dr Ali became the Guyanese leader.

Dr Ramsaroop said the process also received significant support and guidance from the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS).

He said the agency looks forward for continuous improvement.

“This is not an achievement that stops. It requires us to continue to improve deficiencies that we may have and to deliver better service to our nation and to the international community.”

GO-Invest acts as an investment and facilitation and export promotion service.

