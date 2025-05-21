Seven judges appointed to appellate court

─ Five sworn in on Wednesday

Five members of the legal fraternity took their oath of office Wednesday morning before President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali to preside over matters in Guyana’s appellate court.

These include Justices Jo-Ann Barlow, Navindra Singh, Nareshwar Harnanan, Priya Sewnarine-Beharry and Mrs Joycelin Kyte-Thomas.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali addressing those present to witness the ceremony on Wednesday

Justice Damone Younge and Mr Rafiq Khan, SC, will be sworn in at a later date.

During the ceremony at the Office of the President, Shiv Chanderpaul Drive in Georgetown, President Ali said the event establishes a vital step in strengthening the institutional framework of the administration of justice in Guyana.

The Court of Appeal, along with the High Court, comprises the Supreme Court of Judicature, an organ formally rooted in Guyana’s constitution.

The Appeal Court serves as a pivotal role in reviewing appeals from decisions and orders of the High Court. It also ensures the law is applied consistently, judiciously and equitably.

In so doing, it contributes crucially to the preservation of the rule of law, the protection of fundamental rights, and the maintenance of constitutional order.

The head of state also said the appointment of these five eminent individuals recommended by the Judicial Service Commission reflects the continuing fortification of Guyana’s judicial architecture.

He noted that their elevation comes at a time when the demand for efficient and expeditious appellate review is greater than ever.

“The efficacy of any legal system is closely tied to the timeliness with which it dispenses justice. In this regard, the expansion of the complement of the appellate judges is both timely and necessary,” the Guyanese leader stated.

“It will facilitate more efficient management of the appellate caseload and allow for a speedier resolution of matters, thereby enhancing public confidence in the judicial process.”

President Ali congratulated the newly appointed judges, of whom 60 per cent are women.

He reminded them that their ascension to the bench of the Court of Appeal represents one of the highest honours that can be conferred upon a member of the legal profession.

However, the president remarked that with such distinction comes a heightened responsibility as he explained that it demands the utmost diligence, impartiality, and fidelity to the constitution and laws of the country.

“As justices of appeal, you will be called upon to be arbiters in many matters of legal significance. Your pronouncements will shape jurisprudence, guide future adjudication, and influence the manner in which justice is experienced and upheld in our republic,” the president said.

He charged the judges to exemplify the highest standards of judicial decorum and ethical behaviour.

“You’re expected to bring to your office scrupulous attention to detail, objectivity, impartiality, and an assailable integrity. Scrupulousness is essential in appellate work, where careful examination of facts and the precise interpretation of the law are paramount,” the president added.

The head of state urged the judges to “Let your tenure on the appellate bench be marked by a commitment to the ideals of justice, fairness and equity. Let your service bring honour to the court and inspire confidence in the administration of justice.”

