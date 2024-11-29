Seven new experiential tourism products launched

The Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) launched seven innovative tourism products during a ceremony held on Thursday at Herdmanston Lodge, Peter Rose Street, Georgetown.

Designed to provide diverse ‘Destination Guyana’ experiences, these products cater to both local and international travellers, showcasing the nation’s rich culture, natural beauty, and adventure opportunities.

The new tourism offerings include:

Guyana Biking Adventure – by Atta Rainforest Lodge (Iwokrama River Lodge)

– by Atta Rainforest Lodge (Iwokrama River Lodge) Rupununi Hiking & Cultural Expedition – Touring Guyana

– Touring Guyana Jaguar Tour – by Adventure Guianas

– by Adventure Guianas Jungle Survival Tour: Rockstone – led by The Wild Tales

– led by The Wild Tales Essequibo River Jungle Trip – offered by The Wild Tales

– offered by The Wild Tales Kato Hiking & ATV Adventure – by Patamona Tours

– by Patamona Tours Jonestown Memorial Tour – by Wanderlust Adventures GY

Patamona Tours, co-owned by Luana Agustus and first established in 2022, is based in Region Eight, nestled in the picturesque North Pakaraimas.

Known for its breathtaking mountainous views, the business reflects a young couple’s shared passion for outdoor adventures. Building on its growing success, Patamona Tours has introduced a new offering—the Kato ATV and Hiking Experience.

Located in the small Amerindian community of Kato, home to approximately 500 residents, this new tour provides a unique mix of jungle, savannahs, and scenic mountain landscapes.

It combines adventure with relaxation, allowing visitors ample time to immerse themselves in the natural beauty of the area while unwinding.

Guyana’s tourism sector is set to benefit from enhanced accessibility and a broader range of experiences, as highlighted by GTA’s Director Kamrul Baksh during a recent interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI).

“These new products will certainly add value to our spectrum of experiences that we now offer as destination Guyana especially since more and more persons now have accessibility to Guyana and it has been eight new airline that have attracted to in the last four years,” the director underscore.

The new tourism products will be promoted through strategic media campaigns and targeted digital marketing to reach key audiences and support product development. With next year anticipated to be busier for Guyana, the country expects a more than 50 per cent increase in visitor arrivals.

