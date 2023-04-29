Several entities awarded for promoting safety, health in workplaces

The Ministry of Labour’s National Advisory Council on Occupational Safety and Health (NACOSH) hosted an awards ceremony on Friday where several persons and organisations were recognised for their efforts in promoting safe and healthy workplaces.

The awards ceremony was hosted at Pegasus Hotel, Kingston.

Guyana Shore Base Inc., Saipem Guyana Inc. Offshore Construction Facility, Demerara Shipping Company Limited, Guyana Industrial Minerals Inc., Berbice Bridge Company Inc., Sterling Products Limited, Cevons Waste Management, Guyana Power and Light Inc., and Linden Hospital Complex were among those that received awards.

A representative of Guyana Shore Base Inc. receiving the award from Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton

Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton said the ministry is thankful that the safety culture is being adopted by many companies and Guyanese.

He reemphasised that more work needs to be done even though there was a decrease in workplace fatalities between 2020 and 2022.

Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton

“The fact that all of us are working towards a positive outcome. I can report to you that we are making some progress. Much more needs to be done but the analysis of the numbers over the period has informed us that we are making some progress…We have to work towards zero because a population of 800,000 cannot sustain 30 of your people dying yearly,” he said.

Minister Hamilton added that a plan is being established to broaden and extend the OSH dialogues, and work is being done with a public relations and communications expert.

A section of the gathering at the NACOSH Awards Ceremony

“When we speak about OSH and protection of the rights of workers, we’re talking about every place that people work,” he pointed out.

The OSH department and NACOSH are attaining the outlined objectives, which include monitoring, enforcing, and promoting the application of good safety and health standards at workplaces.

Permanent Secretary, Bishram Kuppen, Occupational Safety and Health Consultant, Gweneth King, NACOSH Chairman, Earl Morris and other officials were also in attendance.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

