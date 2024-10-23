Several infectious diseases to be eliminated by 2030 – Min. Anthony

The Government of Guyana is actively working to build a world-class healthcare system, with plans to eliminate several infectious diseases by 2030.

This was revealed by Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony during the Caribbean American Hindu Issues Inc (CAHII) Conference held on Saturday, at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre.

Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony

“To go from where we are to a world class health care system would entail us investing in a number of [areas].” Minister Anthony Stated.

He emphasised that the ministry has been working diligently to control and eliminate both non-communicable and infectious diseases across the country.

One notable example is the ministry’s ongoing efforts to completely eradicate Lymphatic Filariasis. In the past three years, significant progress has been made to reduce the presence of the disease from ten regions to just two.

The health minister also highlighted a substantial reduction in Tuberculosis (TB) cases, noting that annual recorded cases have dropped from 500 to fewer than 350 over the last three years.

Malaria, another major infectious disease, is also a target for elimination by 2030. Regions One, Seven, Eight, and Nine, where the disease remains endemic, will undergo mass drug administration, along with the introduction of new technological measures to boost the fight against Malaria.

In addition to these efforts, the ministry is heavily invested in eliminating other diseases, including Cervical Cancer and Hepatitis C.

These initiatives form part of the Government’s broader plan to establish a robust and effective healthcare system, enhancing the quality of life for all Guyanese.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud, and former President Donald Ramotar were among the special guests attending the conference.

