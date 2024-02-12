Several Region Eight projects commissioned

– brings massive benefits to residents

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai recently embarked on a four-day outreach in the mountainous Region Eight, where she commissioned several projects funded by the government through its Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) 2030 initiative.

One of the projects is the community shop at Maloca-Nova, 2which will serve as an additional stream of income and create employment opportunities within the village.

Villagers of Tuseneng received their solar systems

In addition, a motorcycle and bicycle spare shop was opened at Rukumuta. This micro-business enterprise will provide villagers with access to spare parts and create additional benefits.

At Kopinang Village, a waiting area was declared open and will provide a comfortable place for the villagers to wait for their flights.

Similarly, Yurong Paru Village received the keys to a brand-new all-terrain vehicle (ATV) that will improve mobility and provide greater access to resources.

Furthermore, the village councils of Maikwak and Tuseneng officially received their solar photovoltaic systems, ensuring villagers enjoy reliable and convenient source of electricity.

The distribution of these systems to the various households will be conducted by the village councils to ensure everyone benefits.

During the outreach exercise, Minister Sukhai also apprised the villagers of the measures and programmes within the massive $1.146 trillion budget, which will have direct benefits and trickle-down effects on every economy.

The minister was accompanied by Regional Chairman Headley Pio; Project Coordinator Besham Ramsaywack; Management Development Officer (MDO) Eliza Bascome, and Community Development Officer (CDO) Antonio George during her outreach.

At Rukumuta, a motorcycle and bicycle spare shop was officially declared open

