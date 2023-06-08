Several secondary schools to be completed by September– Min. Manickchand

Construction works are being accelerated on several secondary schools nationwide to comfortably accommodate students by this September.

This was disclosed by Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand at the $688.1 million contract signing ceremony to reconstruct Christ Church Secondary School, in the ministry’s boardroom on Wednesday.

Among the learning institutions to be completed are Queen’s College, Bishop’s High, St Rose’s High, Good Hope, Yarrowkabra, Abram’s Zuil, East Ruimveldt, and St Winifred’s Secondary schools.

A glimpse of the Abram Zuil Secondary School

“This will allow us to accommodate, significantly, more children. North Ruimveldt should be finished by October of this year. Even as we are doing that, we are rebuilding Christ Church, the cabinet recently offered its no objection for St George’s High…St Mary’s and some hinterland schools with dorms and teachers’ quarters,” Minister Manickchand told reporters.

The ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Alfred King said contractors have started the process of putting systems in place. He said the construction of these facilities will serve to provide access to quality secondary education thereby achieving universal education.

Meanwhile, construction began on the $1.7 billion state-of-the-art Karasabai Secondary School in Region Nine, which will benefit 500 students and 250 students in the dorms.

The government has invited bids to construct and extend several schools throughout the country. Communities including Jawalla, Kwebanna, Hosororo, Kopinang, and Tuschen will get new secondary schools.

White Water Primary, Region One is set to benefit from extension works valued at $28 million.

Some $20 million will be expended to rehabilitate several educational facilities in Region Seven, while $54 million will be spent to construct a primary school at Hogg Island, Region Three.

Most of the schools will be outfitted with TVET labs, dorms, teacher’s quarters, a combined home economics and cafeteria area, an outdoor seating plaza, a main teaching block and related lecturing facilities, and modern science laboratories for Physics, Chemistry, and Biology.

