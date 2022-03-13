Several state visits to Guyana expected this year

The expansion of Guyana’s economy is providing the country with all the right attention. For 2022 alone, government has received several requests for state visits to the oil and gas producing nation.

This was disclosed by President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali on Thursday, as he addressed the Annual Police Officers’ Conference.

“This year alone we have more than five requests for state visits before the end of the year, we have more than four international forums and expos that want to come to Guyana. We have the FAO Caribbean and Latin America Heads of Government that is coming to Guyana in 2024,” the President stated.

President Ali said Guyana is hosting more international forums, alluding to the successful hosting of the Energy Conference and Expo. The conference featured more than 600 participants, along with President of Ghana Nana Akufo-Addo, President of Suriname Chandrikapersad Santokhi and Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley. ExxonMobil’s Chairman & CEO, Mr. Darren Woods was also present.

Guyana is also one of the fastest growing economies in the world with a projected growth of 47.5 per cent.

With that, the President said Guyana must up its game at every level, noting that the Guyana Police Force has a big role to play in that effort.

“We cannot have this magnitude of events and changes and we are not ready to showcase Guyana. All of us are part of presenting the Guyana that we want; it is a personal responsibility that we have and I think we must all be committed to that responsibility,” he said.

At a recent press conference, Dr. Ali had disclosed that the Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda Gaston Alfonso Browne will be making a state visit. While a date has not yet been identified, President Ali said food security, climate change and the removal of barriers are some of the areas to be discussed.