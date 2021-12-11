Sheet Anchor Water Treatment Plant distributing water above WHO standards

-Over 14,000 Region Six residents benefitting

Guyana has once again exceeded the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) standards of water quality, this time at the Sheet Anchor Water Treatment Plant in East-Corentyne Berbice, Region Six.

His Excellency President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali at the commissioning of the Sheet Anchor Water Treatment Plant in Region Six.

The US$6 million plant was today commissioned by H.E. Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, who initiated this project back when he was the Minister of Housing and Water in 2015.

Speaking during the commissioning ceremony, Chief Executive Officer of the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI), Shaik Baksh, announced that the new treatment plant is producing water at a very high quality.

an overhead view of the Sheet Anchor Water Treatment Plant

“In terms of water quality, we are well above the World Health standards. And we are at zero, no iron coming out of this water here,” Baksh confirmed.

Sheet Anchor Water Treatment Plant in East-Corentyne Berbice, Region Six.

The standard for drinking-water quality set by the WHO is 0.3 milligrams of iron per litre of water. Tests conducted at the new water treatment has revealed that there is no iron per litre of water.

Sheet Anchor Water Treatment Plant in East-Corentyne Berbice, Region Six.

Prior to the establishment of the Sheet Anchor Water Treatment Plant, the water quality was below the set standard, which resulted in discoloured water being distributed to households.

Also, there is zero ecoli in the water being produced.

Sheet Anchor Water Treatment Plant in East-Corentyne Berbice, Region Six.

“And for ecoli, that is the bacteria in the water, it’s zero. So, the water coming out here is very good and you can drink this water from the tap,” Baksh noted.

Over 4,000 households in Sheet Anchor and surrounding areas on the East Bank of Berbice and the Corentyne Coast are now benefiting from significantly improved water quality following the operationalisation of the plant.

Sheet Anchor Water Treatment Plant in East-Corentyne Berbice, Region Six.

Prior to this water treatment plant being built, Government had refurbished the Eccles Water Treatment Plant, allowing the treated water to also be above the WHO standard.