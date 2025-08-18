Shulinab residents receive woodworking equipment

In a meaningful stride towards rural empowerment, residents of Shulinab in Region Nine received woodworking equipment through the Ministry of Natural Resources.

The equipment was handed over by Minister Vickram Bharrat to boost operations at the village’s community woodworking facilities. Villagers can now produce high-value items such as household furniture and cabinets.

Minister Vickram Bharrat interacts with Shulinab residents

These goods will serve local needs and even open doors to regional markets. It will also create opportunities for income generation and skills development within the village.

In addition to the equipment, the minister responded to the request from residents by distributing 40 solar lights.

With these investments, homes will be brightened, there will be improved safety, and better access to electricity in remote areas.

These interventions form part of the government’s wider commitment to ensuring equitable development across villages, communities, and regions in Guyana.

Some of the woodworking equipment