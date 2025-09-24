Shulinab Village receives funding to boost tourism

Shulinab Village in Region Nine has received two cheques valued at $8 million from the Government of Guyana to construct and furnish a cabin to promote tourism.

The cheques were handed over to Village Toshao Nicholas Fredericks by Minister of Amerindian Affairs Sarah Browne during her visit to the region last Sunday.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs Sarah Browne hands over a cheque to Shulinab’s Toshao Nicholas Fredericks

The Department of Public Information (DPI) caught up with Toshao Federicks, who explained that they are now looking for a strategic area to build the cabin.

“Shulinab is one of the communities that are close to the Kanuku Mountains. We have a beautiful creek that comes off the Kanuku Mountains and passes through the village. We have a mixed ecosystem with savannah and mountains. Our cabin project is really gonna help us to realise the tourism potential that we have in Shulinab,” Toshao Fredericks explained.

Shulinab also received a $2 million cheque to offset a beauty care project, while funds were also handed over to Meriwau to procure a boat.

Toshao Fredericks interacts with Minister of Amerindian Affairs Sarah Browne

Shulinab, Meriwau and Quiko are the only places in the South Rupununi that speak Makushi. These communities’ main economic activities are agriculture, livestock rearing and agro-processing, producing jams, jellies and dried foods.

However, the Toshao stated that efforts are being made to venture into quarrying operations to supply the rapid growth in the construction sector.

“There is a lot that’s happening, and thanks to the government again for giving us that support,” he told DPI.