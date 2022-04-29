‘Silica City’ will be progressive model for similar developments ─Minister Croal tells UN General Assembly

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, M.P, on Thursday addressed the United Nations’ (UN) High Level Meeting of the General Assembly in New York, where he highlighted Guyana’s aggressive housing programme and plans for the development of the new ‘Silica City.’

The high-level meeting was convened to assess the progress of the implementation of the UN’s New Urban Agenda.

Minister Croal said Guyana has seen a continuous reduction in the ratio of the urban population to the total population; and a reduction in rural-urban migration as development in rural areas has accelerated over the last two decades.

“This is due in part to the implementation of an ambitious country-wide housing programme, premised on a number of key actions, including countrywide distribution of house lots, the development of new housing schemes and improving access to finance for low-income earners,” he stated.

Minister Croal said government is focused on further transforming Guyana, through the application of globally established principles of sustainable development.

With Georgetown being below sea level, Minister Croal said government is moving ahead with plans to establish the new city, ‘Silica City’ along the Linden-Soesdyke Highway.

The establishment of this new urban centre is a brainchild of His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali. The projected population over the next 20 years will be approximately 50,000 or 12,500 households. Therefore, within the first five years, it is expected that the city would be developed to cater for at least 3,125 households.

Minister Croal asserted that this will serve as a progressive model for similar developments. To this end, he said Guyana has underscored the need for adequate financing for the full implementation of the New Urban Agenda, including international partnerships.

“We affirm our commitment to the objectives of the New Urban Agenda and to maintaining a constructive and innovative approach to issues of urbanisation,” he told the assembly.

To this end, the new and expanded Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) 2030 elaborates priorities to stimulate growth in a sustainable manner. This includes implementing Sustainable Planning and Urban Development policies that address some of the challenges in urban areas, including improper solid waste disposal, flooding and inefficient modes of transit.