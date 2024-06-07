Single mother, four families receive core homes in Region Three

The lives of five more low-income families from La Parfaite Harmonie in Region Three have now been transformed as they received the keys to their new core homes, Friday afternoon.

In addition to receiving the keys to their new homes, the recipients were provided with their Certificates of Inspection.

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues hands over keys and Certificate of Completion to recipient, Sophia Paul

The flat two-bedroom homes worth about $5 million each were constructed under the $5.8 billion Adequate Housing and Urban Accessibility Programme (AH&UAP), funded by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

The keys were presented by Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues.

The recipients are grateful for their homes since the distribution marks a new beginning for their families.

Recipient, Leon Stanford in front of his new home

For Leon Stanford, the programme has improved the lives of his family by a ‘good percentage’ since they have all the amenities.

“I had a small wood house and I didn’t have all the conveniences…I am really happy for this…My whole family is happy,” Stanford expressed to the Department of Public Information (DPI).

The wait is finally over for single mother of three, Sophia Paul who was amazed when she received the call for her new home.

An elated Sophia Paul in front of her brand-new home

Paul who used to reside in a family house added, “…I feel happy that I get it [house] today so that I can move out…My children are happy as well.”

Recipient, Helena Duncan is happy now that her family does not have to worry about living in a rented apartment that was deplorable.

“[I was] paying rent and everything and the place was in a deplorable condition and nothing was being done. I was living somewhere that we were actually passing through the flooring. So, it is a very good feeling to me knowing that I can own my own home,” Duncan explained.

Recipient, Helena Duncan receives keys and Certificate of Completion from Minister Rodrigues

Meanwhile, Minister Rodrigues underscored that the core home support initiative not only provides much-needed housing solutions to vulnerable families but also contributes to the overall development of the communities.

“It empowers our most vulnerable population giving them the opportunity to own a home that they otherwise would not have been able to afford on their own,” she stated.

The recipients are only required to contribute $100,000.

The ministry has so far handed over 110 of these homes to the recipients.

She revealed that construction will soon begin on 188 of these houses which will be handed over in the coming months to the recipients.

Through this programme, the ministry has also undertaken several infrastructural works to upgrade La Parfaite Harmonie such as drainage and road works, installation of street lights, and a community ground.

Minister Rodrigues hands over keys and Certificate of Completion to recipient, Leon Stanford Minister Rodrigues interacting with recipient of the core home Minister Rodrigues interacting with recipient of the core home Minister Rodrigues interacting with recipient of the core home

