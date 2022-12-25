Six women welcome their babies on Christmas Day at GPHC

– First Lady delivers care packages

– Grandfather overjoyed following birth of granddaughter

Six women who gave birth on Christmas Day at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation were the recipients of care packages from First Lady, Arya Ali when she visited them at the Maternity Ward.

Mrs Ali brought them season’s greetings, good wishes, and the care packages which contained baby supplies and diapers.

First Lady, Arya Ali, greets Mona Persaud and her baby

“This is the season of caring and sharing, so we cannot forget our babies. We have been giving out a lot of hampers, and we did a lot of toy distributions throughout the course of the season, so we are here this morning,” Mrs Ali said.

She thanked sponsors of the hampers for their contributions, naming DeSinco Trading Ltd., Sleepy Diapers and Twins Manufacturing Limited.

She also extended season’s greetings to all present.

Chief Executive Officer of GPHC, Robbie Rambarran said the visit from the First Lady is an honour not just to the mothers and their babies, but to the staff of the hospital.

The care packages distributed by H.E. Arya Ali

“We look forward to it, and the staff look forward as well… to when leaders come and compliment them, to give them support and wish them a Merry Christmas. Christmas is a joyous time of the year, so it’s always a pleasure to have her here.”

Mothers who had given birth prior to Christmas Day also received care packages.

Meanwhile, forty-six-year-old Antonio Persaud was overjoyed as he welcomed his first granddaughter into his family.

First Lady Arya Ali embraces Antonio Persaud during his visit to his daughter

The man, who was overwhelmed almost to the point of speechlessness, explained that he had been awaiting the birth of his granddaughter for some time, and could do nothing but cry when he saw her for the first time.

“I feel so good. Nothing else is so special at Christmas for me but my daughter and granddaughter. I love them so much. I will always accept them as my family because they are my only family,” he expressed.

He looks forward to spending more time with his family after they are discharged from the hospital.

