Smart TVs, electric fans for Mocha /Arcadia pupils

– a commitment by President Ali honoured

Pupils of the Mocha Arcadia Primary School on Wednesday received 20 electrical fans and two Samsung smart televisions, a promise kept by President, Dr Irfaan Ali.

The president made the commitment during his visit to the east bank community earlier this month.

Public Service Minister Sonia Parag (right) handing over the equipment to Grade 6 teacher, Thalia Roberts at Mocha Arcadia Primary

During the outreach, teachers had raised concerns about students’ discomfort due to the heat, and the need to access educational programmes.

Handing over the items, Public Service Minister Sonia Parag stated that they will assist in creating a more conducive learning experience for pupils, reiterating the government’s commitment to ensuring that no child is left behind.

“It matters not what community or region you are from, our children across Guyana mean the world to us. And we will continue to make them and we have always done so, but we will continue to make them a priority in this country,” she said.

Minister Parag delivers a special gift on behalf of President Ali to a pupil

A pupil who made a special request to the president also had his request honoured.

The donation of the equipment is one of a series of commitments the PPP/C Government made to Mocha Arcadia residents.

Several other projects to improve the community are underway.

