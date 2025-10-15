Smooth sailing: BJDRB ends bottlenecks for shipping sector

The New Bharrat Jagdeo Demerara River Bridge (BJDRB) is a game-changer for Guyana’s economy, unleashing new trade efficiencies and business opportunities on both land and water.

Major players such as GAICO Construction and General Services Inc. are already praising the bridge, saying it will eliminate costly vessel wait times and reduce expenses, supporting a more competitive business environment.

Khishan Singh, Operations Director of GAICO, states that his company has been dealing with high costs due to long wait times for ships.

He mentioned that ships coming to Guyana often had to wait a long time to go through the old Demerara Harbour Bridge. These waits led to extra costs for the company, such as payments to ship operators and more fuel use.

Moreover, he explained that transhipment is crucial in shipping operations due to the significant difference in water depth between the East Bank anchorage and the southern side of the Demerara River.

The shallow water on the south side forces cargo ships to dock in Georgetown and transfer their goods onto smaller boats for transportation further upriver. Singh noted that this increases costs, which are eventually passed on to consumers.

GAICO has highlighted the losses from delays at bridges and ports over the years. These savings now mean more efficient delivery of consumer goods, lower costs for importers, and will help to stabilise consumer prices.

One of GAICO’s fuel vessels

“What this bridge [BJDRB] will allow is for more businesses to come and develop themselves and start ports and start more businesses…manufacturing as well, because now we have the marine transit easier,” Singh stated.

“People can make their product and ship it out to the Caribbean, the US, Europe, wherever you may be. Our company is a prime example,” he added.

With this landmark feature now fully operational, the country’s logistics chain is expected to see major improvements.

During his feature remark at the bridge’s commissioning, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali said the project is about connecting communities, facilitating commerce, and positioning Guyana as the leading logistics hub in South America.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali at the commissioning of the BJDRB

The BJDRB now stands as a critical artery for commerce, connecting communities, boosting industry, and driving prosperity for all Guyanese—whether by road or by river.