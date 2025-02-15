Sod turned for $11.4B state-of-the-art West Demerara Hospital

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali on Friday turned the sod for the state-of-the-art $11.4 billion West Demerara Hospital unfolding a new era for healthcare in Region Three.

The new hospital will feature over 150 beds, four operating theatres, intensive care units (ICUs), neonatal and paediatric ICUs, and advanced diagnostics, including MRI and CT scans to provide patients with advanced care.

An artist impression of the modern, $11.4 billion new West Demerara Hospital in Region Three

Wards will be designed to provide privacy for all patients.

President Ali said the ongoing transformation in the healthcare sector is part of a larger strategy aimed at improving the quality of life and prosperity for every citizen.

The medical institution will mark a complete overhaul of healthcare services in the region, with significant progress already recorded.

The current West Demerara Regional Hospital has been serving the region for 79 years, and with this new development, President Ali said steps are being taken to further enhance healthcare in the area..

“In the outpatient, we’ll have endoscopy, ear, nose and throat clinic, dermatology, ophthalmology, internal medicine, dialysis, gyneacology, ECG, ultrasound, cardiology. And in digital imaging, we’ll have MRI, CT scanner … All of these services will come with this new hospital,” the head of state disclosed.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali delivers the feature address

He explained that Region Three residents currently travel to Georgetown for specialised diagnostic procedures.

But once the new facility is operational, patients will be able to undergo immediate evaluations and life-saving procedures, such as stent replacements, without needing to leave the region.

Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony reminded those present that healthcare improvements are not limited to Region Three.

He highlighted the government’s plans to construct hospitals in Regions One, Seven, Eight and Nine.

A state-of-the-art Maternal and Child Health institution is also being constructed at Ogle along the East Coast of Demerara (ECD) and a new hospital in Region Six.

President Ali with some of the healthcare providers attending the monumental ceremony

According to the president, this transformation means that citizens across Guyana will soon experience higher quality of medical care closer to home.

“We are now going beyond the manifesto; far beyond. That is why you are seeing these types of transformational projects that are happening. We are going to change how and the quality of healthcare that we’re delivering for our people and it’s going to make a huge difference,” Minister Anthony stated.

Regional Chairman Inshan Ayube welcomed the new development, highlighting that Region Three is one of the fastest growing regions in Guyana.

With the region expanding, he underscored that it is important for a new healthcare institution to be established in the region.

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand and Minister of Local Government and Regional Development Sonia Parag were also in attendance. The hospital is expected to be completed by 2028. The construction works will be undertaken by China CAMC Engineering CO. Limited (CAMCE) and Sinopharm Int’l (China Sinopharm International Corporation), a consortium.

